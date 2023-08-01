Missed to file ITR: You may get jailed for up to seven years. Check details

ITR filing 2023: If you have failed to file your income tax return (ITR) for the Financial year 2022-23 by July 31, you can still file a belated return till 31 December, but that comes with a cost. The last date to file ITR passed on July 31, and as expected the government did not extend the deadline for the same. While data showed that the total number of ITR filers has scaled a peak with over 6.50 crore ITR fillings till 6 pm Monday. Of the total, about 36.91 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 6 pm, Income Tax Department said in a tweet on July 31.

