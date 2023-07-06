comScore
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Missed to link PAN card with Aadhaar? Top ten money losses that you may face. Read here
Back

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline expired on 30 June 2023. For those who have still not linked their PAN with Aadhaar by now, it means that their PAN card has become inoperative effective 1 July 2023.

PAN is mandatory for a host of financial transactions including the opening of banks, demat accounts, and depositing of cash in a bank account.

"Non-linking of PAN and Aadhaar may affect making large deposits and withdrawals or getting loans/credit cards. Linking PAN and Aadhaar is essential for opening or operating a Demat account, which is necessary for trading in securities such as stocks and shares," said Kumar Binit, Founder & CEO at FinMapp

According to India's income tax department, here are all the transactions that cannot be conducted with an inoperative PAN. Let's know the ten money losses that you may face if your PAN card becomes inoperative.

1)Refund of income tax will not be processed

According to CBDT, Taxpayers can file income tax returns, but will not be able to claim refunds using the inoperative PAN

2) TDS, TCS 

TDS and TCS shall be deducted/ collected at higher rates.

3) Mutual fund will be impacted

Opening of a demat account with a depository, participant, custodian of securities, or any other person with SEBI

Many investors are not able to carry out MF investments exceeding 50,000. According to Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), new investments in mutual funds are not possible where PAN is not linked with Aadhaar.

Payment of an amount exceeding Rs. 50,000 to a Mutual Fund for the purchase of its units.

4) Equity investments will be impacted

Sale or purchase, by any person, of shares of a company not listed in a recognised stock exchange for an amount exceeding 1 lakh per transaction.

5) Sale or purchase of a motor vehicle or vehicle other than two-wheeled vehicles.

6) Opening an account [other than a time-deposit referred at point No. 12 and a Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account] with a banking company or a cooperative bank

7) Debit, credit cards

Making an application for the issue of a credit or debit card.

8) Cash deposit and payment

Deposits of cash exceeding Rs. 50,000 during any one day with a banking company or a cooperative bank. Payment in cash for an amount exceeding Rs. 50,000 during any one day for the purchase of bank drafts or pay orders or banker's cheques from a banking company or a co-operative bank.

9) Insurance policies

 Payment of an amount aggregating to more than Rs. 50,000 in a financial year as life insurance premium to an insurer

10) Sale or purchase of immovable property

 Sale or purchase of any immovable property for an amount exceeding 10 lakh or valued by stamp valuation authority referred to in section 50C of the Act at an amount exceeding ten lakh rupees.

 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Jul 2023, 01:20 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout