Missed to link PAN card with Aadhaar? Top ten money losses that you may face. Read here2 min read 06 Jul 2023, 01:20 PM IST
The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar has expired, making PAN cards inoperative. This affects financial transactions such as opening bank accounts and trading in securities
PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline expired on 30 June 2023. For those who have still not linked their PAN with Aadhaar by now, it means that their PAN card has become inoperative effective 1 July 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×