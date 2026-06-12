Missed your credit card payment by 1 day? Here’s what happens to your credit score

Missing a credit card payment due date can feel stressful, especially if you are worried about your credit score and the overall health of your credit profile.
However, what you should know is that a payment delayed by just one day is unlikely to damage your credit profile significantly. In simple terms, a one-day delay may not have an immediate adverse impact on your credit score.
There is, however, a catch. If you make it a habit of missing payments and clearing dues one, two, or three days after the due date, such behaviour can eventually harm your credit score.
This makes it important to understand how lending institutions and credit bureaus handle late payments, as it can help you avoid unnecessary panic and manage your finances more responsibly.
India has four major credit bureaus — CRIF High Mark, Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion CIBIL. Most lending institutions do not report late payments to credit bureaus immediately. In general, a payment must remain overdue for at least 30 days before it appears on your credit report.
As a result, missing your payment by one day or clearing dues a day after the due date usually does not affect your credit score.
Still, it is important to remember that you may face certain consequences. For example, credit card issuers may charge late payment fees, levy interest on the outstanding balance, or withdraw interest-free benefits for the current billing cycle.
If these charges are not addressed promptly, they can increase your repayment burden.
Payment Delay
Impact on Credit Score
Other Consequences
|1 Day Late
|Usually No Impact
|Late fee, interest charges.
|30+ Days Late
|Negative Impact
|Reported to credit bureaus, future loans might become challenging to secure.
|Repeated Delays
|Can Lower Score Over Time
|Reduced lender confidence, future loans might not be permitted.
It is clear that a one-day payment delay may not severely impact your credit score. However, this should never become a habit.
Repeatedly missing due dates can damage your financial reputation and weaken your future borrowing potential.
Payment history is one of the most important factors considered in credit scoring. Frequent delays can influence future approvals for personal loans, home loans, credit cards, and other forms of borrowing.
You can follow these 5 simple steps to ensure that any pending debt payments are cleared on time:
Following these simple guidelines will go a long way toward helping you understand credit properly and avoid missing any due dates.
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