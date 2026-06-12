Missed your credit card payment by 1 day? Here’s what happens to your credit score

Missed a credit card payment by one day? A one-day delay usually does not affect your credit score, but repeated late payments can harm your credit profile and borrowing prospects. Try to understand loans, credit cards & other forms of debt clearly before applying so that you don't miss due dates. 

Shivam Shukla
Published12 Jun 2026, 02:33 PM IST
A one-day late credit card payment may not affect your credit score, but regular delays can damage your credit profile.
A one-day late credit card payment may not affect your credit score, but regular delays can damage your credit profile.

Missing a credit card payment due date can feel stressful, especially if you are worried about your credit score and the overall health of your credit profile.

However, what you should know is that a payment delayed by just one day is unlikely to damage your credit profile significantly. In simple terms, a one-day delay may not have an immediate adverse impact on your credit score.

There is, however, a catch. If you make it a habit of missing payments and clearing dues one, two, or three days after the due date, such behaviour can eventually harm your credit score.

This makes it important to understand how lending institutions and credit bureaus handle late payments, as it can help you avoid unnecessary panic and manage your finances more responsibly.

What happens if you pay your credit card bill one day late?

India has four major credit bureaus — CRIF High Mark, Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion CIBIL. Most lending institutions do not report late payments to credit bureaus immediately. In general, a payment must remain overdue for at least 30 days before it appears on your credit report.

As a result, missing your payment by one day or clearing dues a day after the due date usually does not affect your credit score.

Also Read | How to fix credit report errors before they damage your credit score

Still, it is important to remember that you may face certain consequences. For example, credit card issuers may charge late payment fees, levy interest on the outstanding balance, or withdraw interest-free benefits for the current billing cycle.

If these charges are not addressed promptly, they can increase your repayment burden.

Impact of payment delay on your credit score

Payment Delay

Impact on Credit Score

Other Consequences

1 Day LateUsually No ImpactLate fee, interest charges.
30+ Days LateNegative ImpactReported to credit bureaus, future loans might become challenging to secure.
Repeated DelaysCan Lower Score Over TimeReduced lender confidence, future loans might not be permitted.

Why do timely payments still matter?

It is clear that a one-day payment delay may not severely impact your credit score. However, this should never become a habit.

Repeatedly missing due dates can damage your financial reputation and weaken your future borrowing potential.

Also Read | Credit score tips for Millennials and Gen Z to build financial health

Payment history is one of the most important factors considered in credit scoring. Frequent delays can influence future approvals for personal loans, home loans, credit cards, and other forms of borrowing.

What can you do to ensure that your debt payments are cleared on time?

You can follow these 5 simple steps to ensure that any pending debt payments are cleared on time:

  1. Set up automatic payments: For all your pending debts and upcoming bills, set up auto-debits so that all payments are cleared on time.
  2. Monitor your credit report diligently: Once you start making on-time payments, your credit profile will improve. It is now your responsibility to monitor your payment records for any errors, omissions, or discrepancies.
  3. Aim to maintain a reputable credit score: This can be accomplished by implementing healthy credit practices. For example, if you find errors in your credit profile, promptly report them, get the mistakes rectified, and enjoy future borrowing seamlessly.
  4. Seek professional guidance before applying for a new loan: When you sit down with a certified financial advisor, understand loans, credit cards, and associated products clearly. Borrowing can become a more meaningful process, rather than just signing documents without understanding. Proper planning is a must before submitting any loan application.
  5. Build knowledge in finance: Read good books on personal finance, and build knowledge to navigate economic challenges. This way, you will also have a say in your future investments and borrowing, and gain a holistic understanding of finance concepts.

Following these simple guidelines will go a long way toward helping you understand credit properly and avoid missing any due dates.

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