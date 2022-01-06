Mis-selling in life insurance: Here are some key things to watch out for

Similar instances occur when financial products are mis-sold, especially life insurance plans. It is a major setback for customers who have purchased a policy based on false or partial information. Being sold an unsuitable policy hence leads to grievances and post-purchase dissonance. To ensure greater transparency and lower instances of mis-selling, IRDAI has directed insurers to mandatorily provide clear policy-related communication to prospective customers. For instance, a mandatory directive issued by the regulator has instructed insurers to issue benefit illustrations based on two different assumed rates of return in a prescribed format. While the regulator plays an active role in safeguarding the interest of policyholders, here are four guide rails to help you make an informed decision: