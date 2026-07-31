Missing ITR deadline today is like getting ‘Hit Wicket’: Tax department urges a ‘Free Hit’ filing

Have you filed and e-verified your income tax return? Today is the last day to file your IT returns.
Missing the Income Tax Return (ITR) deadline today is like getting “Hit Wicket” in cricket — a completely avoidable mistake.
The Income Tax Department reminded eligible taxpayers that today, 31 July, is the last date to file ITRs for the Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27, using this cricket analogy in a post on X.
In the post, the department wrote:
“Missing the ITR deadline is like getting Hit Wicket - completely avoidable. Avoid late fees and interest, turn your ITR filing into a Free Hit by filing early. Reconcile & file your ITR 1 & 2 for AY 2026-27 before 31st July 2026! [sic]”
Why this message matters
The IT department has urged taxpayers to act today to avoid late-filing fees, interest and compliance issues. Those required to file ITR-1 and ITR-2 should recheck details before submission. This message is important because today is the final day of the tax submission deadline.
Filing your ITR by the end of the day today can help you avoid applicable late-filing fees and interest and reduce the possibility of errors caused by mismatches in income details, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) information or other tax records.
Taxpayers are also advised to carefully verify information using documents such as Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 16 and other relevant records before filing.
With the deadline ending today, all eligible taxpayers who have not yet filed and e-verified their tax returns should complete the process immediately to avoid last-minute glitches, technical issues, or compliance-related complications.