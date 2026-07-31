Missing ITR deadline today is like getting ‘Hit Wicket’: Tax department urges a ‘Free Hit’ filing

Have you filed and e-verified your income tax return? Today is the last day to file your IT returns.

Missing the Income Tax Return (ITR) deadline today is like getting “Hit Wicket” in cricket — a completely avoidable mistake.

The Income Tax Department reminded eligible taxpayers that today, 31 July, is the last date to file ITRs for the Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27, using this cricket analogy in a post on X.

In the post, the department wrote:

“Missing the ITR deadline is like getting Hit Wicket - completely avoidable. Avoid late fees and interest, turn your ITR filing into a Free Hit by filing early. Reconcile & file your ITR 1 & 2 for AY 2026-27 before 31st July 2026! [sic]”

Why this message matters The IT department has urged taxpayers to act today to avoid late-filing fees, interest and compliance issues. Those required to file ITR-1 and ITR-2 should recheck details before submission. This message is important because today is the final day of the tax submission deadline.

Also Read | ITR filing done? These 7 income tax notices could land in your inbox

Filing your ITR by the end of the day today can help you avoid applicable late-filing fees and interest and reduce the possibility of errors caused by mismatches in income details, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) information or other tax records.

Taxpayers are also advised to carefully verify information using documents such as Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 16 and other relevant records before filing.

5 quick steps for hassle-free ITR filing

S.No Step What you should do 1 Verify documents Keep PAN, Aadhaar, Form 16, AIS, Form 26AS and bank details ready. 2 Reconcile income Match salary, TDS, interest income and other earnings with official records. 3 Choose the correct ITR File the applicable return form, such as ITR-1 or ITR-2, based on your eligibility. 4 Review before submitting Check deductions, exemptions and personal details carefully for accuracy. 5 E-verify your return Complete e-verification after filing to successfully complete the ITR process.