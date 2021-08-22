Mistakes one should avoid while filing ITR

As the income tax department in most of the cases remits the income tax refund in the bank account directly, it is important for you to ensure that the bank details opted for credit of the income tax refund are correct. In the eventuality of you having furnished wrong information about your refund bank, the refund will not get credited to your account. In order to get such refund, you will have to go through the tedious process of making request for reissue of refund. So ensure that the details like account number, IFSC code etc. are correctly mentioned. If possible, do not use the bank account for refund purpose which you are planning to close in near future. The employers generally ask the new employees to open a bank account with a bank as desired by the employer for getting credit of salary. If possible, do not use such an account also and instead use your personal bank account as you may close it after leaving the job without realising that you have furnished details of the same account for your income tax refund.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}