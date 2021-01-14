Mistakes that can delay your income tax refunds

However, many taxpayers are complaining on social media that they filed income tax returns (ITRs) around 4-5 months ago but are yet to get refunds. However, we reported in December that some taxpayers are getting refunds within a week’s time. We reported that the ITRs are being processed faster and refunds are being issued within a week’s time. Tarun Kumar, a Delhi-based chartered accountant, told Mint in December, “We have seen people getting refunds in a week’s time. Something we have not seen in the past. It is happening in case of ITR 1 and ITR. I think it is happening due to the new technologically upgraded platform (CPC 2.0)." The income tax department has also introduced a new initiative called, "Jhatpat Processing" to smoothen the ITR filing experience for taxpayers. Under the "Jhatpat Processing", the processing of ITR 1 and ITR4 has started.