Mistakes to avoid during last-minute tax planning

To calculate your tax liability, you should first add all your incomes. The net taxable income will give you a clear picture of how much tax you need to save. A common mistake taxpayers make is not including the interest income from fixed deposits (FDs), tax-saving FDs, and recurring deposits, which are fully taxable. Taxpayers do this believing they don’t need to pay tax as the bank has deducted TDS. But, 10% TDS doesn’t cover the full tax liability of those in higher tax slabs, so they would have to calculate the additional tax they need to pay.

