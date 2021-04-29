Mistakes to avoid while renewing your health insurance policy

It is very important to disclose all the crucial information at the time of renewal of policy as it helps in smooth processing and also avoids any hassle when a claim could be made in future. Hence, it is important to inform your insurer about any new ailment that has been diagnosed. The insurance company has the right to refuse the claim resulting in an undesirable situation. Therefore, being transparent will only be beneficial as it will help you with a better insurance plan which suits your needs.