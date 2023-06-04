Time to colour the risk to help out investors!3 min read 04 Jun 2023, 11:32 PM IST
A lack of understanding about risk of the financial product in proportion to the risk-taking capacity, results in an investor losing hard-earned money.
Over the last two decades, financial institutions have been bridging the gap between idle savings and investment through a plethora of financial products ranging from simple bank deposits to ones as complex as cryptos. Though investors have multiple investment options, yet they are not fully aware of the risks associated with these myriad financial products. A lack of understanding about risk of the financial product in proportion to the risk-taking capacity, results in an investor losing hard-earned money.
