What can be done to avoid risks associated with a home loan?
When taking a home loan, consider interest rate fluctuations, affordability and financial stability, legal and documentation risks, and credit score impact. Mitigate risks by researching loan options, maintaining a good credit score, saving for a down payment, and building an emergency fund.
I am planning to buy a house and so evaluating some home loan options. What are the potential risks or challenges that one should be aware of when taking a home loan, and what measures should I take to avoid the risks?
