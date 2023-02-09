MMTC-PAMP launches digital silver. Details here
- Physical silver equivalent to the amount of silver purchased digitally will be stored in a certified bank-grade vault, which is audited by a third party trustee every day
New Delhi: MMTC-PAMP on Thursday announced the launch of digital silver. The product will be made accessible to customers the same way as digital gold.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×