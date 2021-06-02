It is expected to give a fillip to private participation in rental housing as a business model for addressing the huge housing shortage, it added.
"Model Tenancy Act provides model for urban and rural properties and template for residential & commercial properties. Will apply to future transactions and take people from informal to specific contract arrangement between landlord and tenant," Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs said.
The Model Tenancy Act addresses factors like the need to have a formal rent agreement, how much security deposit should be paid, rate of rent increase, and grounds for eviction.