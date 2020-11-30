Model Tenancy Act may reduce disputes but challenges remain

The Act will not be binding on states that are free to make changes based on what they feel is right for their residents. “As each state can modify the law, it remains to be seen how each state will adopt it," said Ajay Sharma, managing director, valuation services, Colliers International India, a real estate firm. “In the past, some states tried to change the existing Rent Control Act. But the opposition was so strong that they had to withdraw the proposed changes," he added.