Modern health treatments and policy coverage
Summary
- Health insurance is increasingly becoming a mainstay support for health expenditure.
A few days ago, I read a news story about a cancer survivor’s struggle to get an insurance claim for a targeted therapy using Trastuzumab. She was successful in getting a partial claim after a legal battle. Despite it being a victory, in most cases, it often does not feel so for the policyholder. Health insurance is increasingly becoming a mainstay support for health expenditure. Policyholders buy high sum assured to hedge against an accelerating medical inflation, advancement in medical treatment, and complex critical illnesses. The rapid medical progress means that some of the medical treatment undertaken by patients may not be prevalent at the time of policy design and underwriting. However, this should not become an insurer’s excuse to reject claims. If so, the insurer fails to provide due indemnity. Aside from financial coverage, one of the primary objectives of insurance is to deliver peace of mind. The prospect of legal fights is hardly any assurance.