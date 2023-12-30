Modi govt raises Sukanya Samridhi Yojana interest rate ahead of Lok Sabha election 2024. Check latest SSY rates here
The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana scheme raised interest rates by 20 basis points for the January-March quarter.
Sukanya Samridhi Yojana interest rate hiked: The Narendra Modi government has raised the interest rates on the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)scheme by 20 basis points for the January-March quarter, ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024. According to a finance ministry circular, the deposit under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme would attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent from the existing 8 per cent. The government notifies the interest rate on small savings schemes, majorly operated by post offices, every quarter.