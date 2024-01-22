Momentum investing: What is it and is this strategy better than value investing? An explainer
The philosophy of momentum investing encourages investors to invest more when prices are rising and sell them when they have peaked.
Investment advisors and experts often point out that investors should buy undervalued stocks and sell them later at high prices to earn gains. It is also not considered prudent to buy when the stocks are rising into over-priced territory, or to sell in panic.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message