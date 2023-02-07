Monetary policy: If RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps, how does it impacts your EMIs

Further, Rachit Chawla, CEO of Finway FSC explains that it is not certain that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will increase the lending rate by 25 basis points. Most importantly, if the inflation is still not easing, and everything is getting expensive, the central bank will have to bring in hikes on the repo rates to maintain financial stability. It is a hands-down fact that with the hike in the repo rates, the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) will also have to increase their subsequent lending rate and the burden will be on the consumers. It will be challenging to grow the loan book for NBFCs if the lending rate has increased any further, but I think that is a bold measure that the RBI needs to take in terms of controlling inflation.