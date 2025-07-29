Money and marriage: How couples can manage expenses and investments
Summary
Finances are an important portion of life. Getting that right, having the right expectations about money and from each other regarding money, is the foundation on which a good marriage rests. Here are a few tips to ensure that money matters do not contribute to marital discord.
Marriages are made in heaven, but can unravel on earth due to financial friction. Money anxiety stems from insecurity, resulting in uncertainty, which breeds fights among couples. But it need not be that way.
