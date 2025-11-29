Changes from December 1: From LPG, fuel prices to bank closure and loan rates — Key things that could impact your pocket

Key money rule changes next month: With December 2025 almost here, there are some changes that could come into effect, that will directly impact your pockets. Starting from December 1, here's a look at what can cost you more money, tips to save or invest in your future.

Key changes that come into force in November 2025: Here are the changes set to impact your pocket directly, including the related to bank closed dates, bank loan rates, monthly fuel rates revision, and pension requirements, among others.

LPG prices, ATF fuel prices revision next month Oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) which is used in cooking gas cylinders, and air turbine fuel (ATF) prices on the first of each month, based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.

If the prices are hiked or cut on December 1, this could impact how much you pay for the 14.2 kg (household) and 19 kg (commercial) LPG cylinders; and whether your air flight ticket prices could see fluctuations.

Notably, prices of ATF and LPG also differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes including value added tax (VAT).

December 2025 banks holidays list The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared 17 bank holidays in December 2025, including the Sundays, second Saturday and fourth Saturday weekly offs. You should keep these in mind while planning your payment schedules and other important scheduled financial activities.

The designated bank holidays next month are as follows: December 1, 3, 7, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, and 31. Notably, bank holidays in India vary from state to state and are determined by national, regional, and religious observances. Check with your local bank branch to see which dates are applicable in your city and state.

Could loan rates be updated? RBI MPC planned in December Meanwhile the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting is also scheduled on December 3-5, wherein the central bank, headed by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, will discuss potential repo rate cut.

Repo rate is the interest at which the central bank lends short term funds to commercial banks and is considered a benchmark for all lending rates in the economy. Passing on of these cuts could mean that your borrowing rates decrease.

Most watchers, expert the panel to cut its repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% from 5.5% where it has remained since August, after a cumulative 100 bps of cuts in the first half of the year. A basis point is one-hundredth of a per cent.

