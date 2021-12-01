Money changes that can impact your finances in December

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reduced the interest rate on its savings account for balances below ₹10 lakh to 2.80% per annum. The bank has also cut the interest rates on savings account for balances above ₹10 lakh to 2.85%. The public sector bank has reduced the savings rate by 10 bps and 5bps on accounts having less than ₹10 lakh and more than ₹10 lakh respectively.