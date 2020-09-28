Money Conversations to launch this week

As India pushes past the 5 million mark in Covid cases and GDP slides by 23.9%, there has scarcely been a more difficult time for Indian savers and investors. Even as incomes have been hit and employment made less secure, goals such as home-buying, education and retirement have not gone away. To top it all, the stock market made a multi year low in March (hitting 7,610 on the Nifty) only to rebound close to its all time high (currently at around 11,000 levels) perplexing those who were anticipating a slow, difficult market recovery. That’s why the Mint Money team is launching Money Conversations, a weekly discussion series with experts on various areas of personal finance to help you navigate the post Covid world financially.

In the first week, on Wednesday 30th September, Monika Halan speaks to debt fund managers and bankers about fixed income investing. Sharp cuts in interest rates and a surge in inflation have made it difficult for investors to earn positive real returns for fixed instruments like bank FDs or bonds. In the session, experts will provide some actionable solutions to this problem and declutter the more complicated questions in fixed income. Subsequent sessions of Money Conversations will cover themes such as mutual funds, life insurance, health insurance, physical assets (real estate and gold) and credit. You can watch the sessions live on livemint.com, or on our social media handles - Twitter, YouTube or Facebook.

Finance has become more digital than ever before in the post Covid world. You can open a bank account without ever going to a branch with video KYC, you can invest in a mutual fund without actually visiting an AMC branch and you can buy insurance without meeting the society uncle who sells insurance. All you need is accurate, unbiased information to take the right decisions and this is what Money Conversations will provide. Take the time out, to join the conversation.

