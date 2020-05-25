Money gifted over Rs50,000 by an NRI friend in a financial year can be taxable

I am a non-resident Indian (NRI) and have been living outside India for the past 12 years. My parents are in India, and I visit them periodically. As they are getting older, the frequency of my trips has increased and I spend more time back home. I don’t have any income in India, and pay taxes in the country of my residence for the salary I earn here. How long can I stay in India without affecting my NRI status? Is there a special provision for situations such as mine where medical reasons are involved?