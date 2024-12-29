Money hacks that can help you achieve New Year fitness goals

New Year is often the time to make resolutions for a healthier and fitter lifestyle. And gyms, running or swimming are not your only options. Try a new sport like pickelball.

But staying fit can be expensive. Here are some money hacks to enjoy a healthier lifestyle in 2025.

Fitness goals

Bengaluru-based Ajinkya Deshmukh, 37, who has been training for triathlon competitions, prefers cycling and swimming.

“After getting an ACL tear (anterior cruciate ligament) in my left knee, I wanted to incorporate other exercises into my fitness regimen, and not just stick to running as the latter can put more pressure on the knees," said Deshmukh.

As the IT professional prepares to participate in Ironman 70.3 towards the end of next year, he will need a quality road bike to improve his cycling skills. But that would cost anywhere between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2 lakh.

However, instead of buying an expensive cycle, he plans to rent it for a month before the triathlon starts in November. That, he says, will only cost him ₹10,000 for a month. Meanwhile, he will continue practicing on the bicycle he already owns.

He also wants to bring his weight below 70kg to reduce the load on his knees as he pursues his active lifestyle. His triathlon preparation should help him to reach this goal.

Mumbai-based Smriti Tomar, 24, prefers yoga. She is taking advantage of a New Year offer at a yoga studio, which is offering a six-month membership at a 50% discount.

“The studio’s monthly membership is ₹3,000, so this works to ₹18,000 for six months. A fee of ₹9,000 for six months works out to just ₹1,500 per month," Tomar says.

Her New Year fitness resolution is to follow a more consistent regimen. “This is also the reason why I don’t mind paying for a longer-term membership, instead of paying monthly fees ... [That] should also force me to be more disciplined."

Several gyms are also offering their memberships at discounts as part of their New Year offers. From Durg, Chhattisgarh, Rachit Agrawal, 22, who is preparing for MBA entrance exams, also took advantage of it. He availed a six-month membership for ₹7,500 instead of ₹9,000. His New Year resolution is to gain muscle mass and weight.

In Mumbai, several popular gym chains are running year-end discounts of 10-40%. The offers, however, may vary with city.

5-star swimming

You can also check the swimming pools and gyms at 5-star hotels. Several of these properties allow pool access to non-guests on a daily payment and even annual memberships.

In Mumbai, The Lalit offers gym and pool access for a day at ₹1,770. Those looking for an annual membership for the pool can avail it for ₹94,400. A combined gym and pool membership costs ₹1.18 lakh.

Those in Bengaluru can avail a day’s pass for either using the pool or the gym at Taj Yeshwantpur for ₹1,000. An annual membership, offering both the services, costs ₹90,000.

You may also find municipal pools in your city offering membership for a nominal fee. But check the maintenance quality before opting for them.

Group sports

Group sports are another way to stay fit. You can find slots at football turfs, badminton or pickleball courts--a relatively new sport gaining popularity--on various aggregator apps. You can also find groups looking for participants on these apps.

Compare the pricing, and costs can be split up among members.

For example, a game of pickleball--which blends table tennis and lawn tennis--will cost ₹600-1,000 for an hour’s slot. It can be played by a minimum of two people or a maximum of four. You can also rent the paddles (pickleball racquets) and the ball at the venue.

Fitness passes

Fitness passes allow you to try out new activities at different gyms in your city. These are available for ₹15,000-18,000 annually, and offer a wide range of physical activities and gym options to choose from. The options include FITPASS and cultpass.