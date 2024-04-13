Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Maidaan’: 3 key money lessons investors can learn from coach SA Rahim
In 'Maidaan' film, coach Rahim's leadership leads Indian football to success. The story portrays his sense of responsibility, ability to make tough decisions, and effective responses to situations. The movie also offers valuable money lessons on building a strong investment portfolio.
If you ever land in Kolkata during the World Cup, you will see neighbourhoods festooned with blue and white. Goa will be decked out in Portugal team colours. Kerala too is crazy about the game. I know football fans who have body clocks tuned to the English Premier League (matches start at 10.30 pm IST), fans who were devastated when Ballack vanished from the team, and cried when Imbrahimovic and Frabregas hung up their boots. So Maidaan, a football film about India was a welcome addition to all the Hockey and cricket films we have seen.