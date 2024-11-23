Money Lessons from Wicked: The most exciting musical of our times!

Some of us grew up with the fairy tale of The Wizard of Oz (had an uncle play ‘Somewhere over the rainbow’ for us kids), some lucky ones have watched the musical on Broadway, and yet there are others who have no clue why early cinegoers and critics are going gaga over this two part film. Suffice it to say that the director of Crazy Rich Asians, John M Chu doesn’t just give us a fabulous fairy tale with all the magical stardust and sparkle that comes with two singing sensations: Ariana Grande (who plays Galinda the good witch) and Cynthia Erivo (who plays the misunderstood green-skinned wicked witch), but also tells us a tale that speaks of a world where being different is considered to be bad… The film is three hours long but does not exhaust you because visually it is stunning, and the songs uplift your spirit and infuse hope…

What money lessons can you learn from this fairy tale about what’s bad may not actually be that, and how the truly evil people hide their true face by projecting authority and misinterpreting rules…

Defying Gravity! This is the song that signifies all that is the film! Hear the fabulous lyrics: Something has changed within me / Something is not the same / I'm through with playing by the rules of someone else's game / Too late for second-guessing / Too late to go back to sleep / It's time to trust my instincts / Close my eyes and leap / It's time to try defying gravity / I think I'll try defying gravity /And you can't pull me down/

Without giving too much of the story away, let me ask you if you’ve ever been in a situation where you are so bogged down by your life where you live the nine to five life in order to maintain the status quo and just continue to do your thing at work even though you know that your boss - the legendary wizard of OZ, the man who could save you - is not going to do anything to help you, and promote you. In fact he’s using you to get things done and will take credit for all your hard work.

Is the Promise of the Emerald City real? When you watch the film on the big screen, you will be amazed by the glittering world that is the Emerald City. The promised land of awesomeness and magic that will give you everything that your heart wanted. No one explains to you the evil that hides in plain sight only if you can see…

As an investor you too will be blinded by gems such as the magical Shiz university, you will be amazed at how many financial instruments will offer you fabulous deals if you should ‘invest now’.

As an investor, you are told by everyone to play safe, be satisfied with what you are getting. When the dam of dissatisfaction will want to burst open, you will feel free. Read up about different methods of investments and if they are going to be great for you. Look out for pitfalls like hidden fees that tend to wring you dry. You don't want to sign on the dotted line only to hear Jeff Goldblum's evil voice say, 'Follow the road…It's going to lead you right up to… Me!'

Arm yourself with information and learn to figure out how to beat the great and terrible OZ at his own game!