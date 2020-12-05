Money matters that your spouse should know

You should also earnestly consider writing an Estate Plan for yourself. Life is uncertain and it is important that the demise of person should result in seamless transition of Wealth to his/her family. A simple ‘Will’, can become a good way to inform your family about many things in a cogent manner. While Will is an effective way to spell out how your wealth should be distributed, it can also be used to guide the family about the status of wealth and assets and how they should be managed. A ‘Will’ not only saves the family from unnecessary hassles related to transition, it also serves as a base document to understand where the wealth is invested, so that leakages can be avoided.