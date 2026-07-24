SIFs are designed to improve risk-adjusted returns: Edelweiss' Bhavesh Jain

The second gap is flexibility. MFs are tightly regulated. In a large-cap fund, 80% has to be invested in the top 100 stocks. In a mid-cap fund, 65% has to be invested in the designated mid-cap universe. Even if we are negative on a particular stock, sector or even the broader market, at best we can take a hedge trade or a cash call. We cannot go short and earn profits when our negative view is right.