SIFs are designed to improve risk-adjusted returns: Edelweiss' Bhavesh Jain

Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs) are positioned between mutual funds (MFs) and high-ticket investment products such as portfolio management services (PMS) and alternative investment funds (AIFs). In an interview with Mint, Bhavesh Jain, president and co-head, factor investing, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, explains how SIFs differ, where they fit in an investor's portfolio and what investors should expect in terms of returns, risk and liquidity.
SIFs are being positioned as a bridge between mutual funds and PMS. For an investor with ₹10-50 lakh to invest, what gap are they filling that a hybrid fund or a multi-cap fund cannot?
SIF is becoming a very interesting public investment vehicle. If you look at the options available today, a retail investor can start with a mutual fund with small amounts. But if he wants to upgrade, the next available options are PMS and AIF, with minimum ticket sizes of ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore, respectively.
Now, an investor with an investable corpus of ₹10-50 lakh cannot invest the entire amount in a PMS because the minimum investment is ₹50 lakh. That is the first gap that SIF bridges.