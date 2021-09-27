Money received from children is not taxable

Further, there is no limit on amount permissible to be remitted from outside India to your bank account in India. However, it may be noted that Indian tax authorities may sometimes question source of this income in hands of your son (i.e. the remitter). In that case, necessary documentation may need to be submitted by your son to the Indian tax authorities to substantiate that such income was earned outside India and no portion of such income accrues or arises in India.