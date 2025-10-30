What changes from November 1: From Aadhaar to bank nomination — Here are key things that could impact your pocket

Starting November 1, 2025, changes in key money rules will affect expenses. These include GST slabs, Aadhaar, bank nominations, card charges, and pension requirements. Here's a look at what's new this November…

Key money rules changes next month: With November 2025 almost here, the next days have some changes set to come into effect, that will directly impact your pockets. Starting from November 1, here's at look at what can cost you more money, tips to save or invest in your future.

Key changes that come into force in November 2025:

Here are the changes set to impact your pocket directly, including the related to new goods and services tax (GST) slabs, Aadhaar, bank nomination process, card charges, pension requirements, and more.

Changes in bank nomination process

According to a notification from the Union Ministry of Finance, amendments to the Banking Laws Act will come into effect from November 1 this year.

  • The amendment allows bank account holders to name up to four simultaneous nominees. They can even specify the share or percentage of entitlement.
  • Further, account holders can also opt for successive nominees under which the next nominee becomes operative only upon the death of the nominee placed higher.
  • Further, as per RBI directions, banks are to explicitly inform the customer of the availability of the nomination facility and offer them the option to utilise it. However, if the customer chooses not to nominate anyone, the bank will open the account without imposing any restrictions.
  • Additionally, RBI added that if a nominee dies (in case of simultaneous nomination) prior to receiving the deposit from the bank, the nomination with respect to such nominee will become ineffective.

UIDAI announces Aadhaar Updates

  • The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has waived charges ( 125) for mandatory biometric updates (MBU) of Aadhaar for children. Brought into effect in October, the measure will continue for a year.
  • For adults, the charges are as follows: 75 for updates to name, date of birth, address, or mobile number; and 125 for changes in biometric details such as fingerprints and iris scans.
  • Further, if you want to update the address, date of birth, mobile number or name in your Aadhaar card, you can now do so online without uploading the supporting documents.

Availing pension

  • Retired central and state government employees receiving pension are required to submit their ‘Life Certificate’ for the year, at the nearest bank branch by November-end. Failure to do so, could result in delay or disruption of pension payments.
  • Those employees seeking to switch from the National Pension System (NPS) to Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), also must do so by November-end last.

New GST slabs come into effect

  • The GST four-slab system will be replace by the two slabs + special rate, effective from November 1, according to the Finance Ministry. This means that12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs have been eliminated; and a 40 per cent slab for luxury and ‘sin goods’ will be put into place.

Locker charges at Punjab National Bank

  • PNB has advised customers that it will soon reduce locker rent charges across India according to the size and category of the locker. The revised rates will likely be available on the bank's website in November, and come into effect 30 days after notification, as per an Economic Times report.

Fee and charge applicable for SBI Card

  • From November 1, SBI Card holders will have to shell out 1 per cent fee on education related payments, made through third party apps such as MobiKwik and CRED, as per an NDTV report.
  • Card holders will also be charged a 1 per cent fee on wallet load transactions more than 1,000, it added.

