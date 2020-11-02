Money sent to mother in India isn’t taxable

Under the Indian law, income tax is levied on any sum of money, moveable property (specified property such as shares, jewellery, work of art, bullion and others) or immovable property received in excess of ₹50,000 by an individual without consideration (without a quid pro quo) or for inadequate consideration, except gifts received from a “relative" or on marriage or by way of inheritance or other specified exclusions. Apart from spouse, the term “relative" includes: brother or sister, brother or sister of the spouse, brother or sister of either of the parents, any lineal ascendant or descendant, any lineal ascendant or descendant of the spouse, spouse of any of the person referred to above.