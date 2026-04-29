Money tips for May: 5 simple hacks to boost your credit score

Pay your debt on time, every time: It goes without saying that your payment history is the biggest impact factor that influences your credit score. Even a single missed credit card payment or a missed home loan EMI can hurt your overall credit profile. To avoid such a situation, set reminders or automate your bill repayments. Be clear, don’t borrow if you cannot repay.

Always keep your credit utilisation low: When you use less than 30% of your total available credit, it reflects positively on your credit profile. Lending institutions will then see that you are a responsible borrower. For example, if your credit card limit is ₹ 1,00,000, ensure you never use more than ₹ 25,000. This way, you will never stretch yourself financially and remain in good standing with the lenders.

Limit new credit applications: When you submit a fresh credit card application or a personal loan application, such credit requests generally trigger ‘hard inquiries’ on your credit profile . Too many such inquiries in a short span of time can reduce your credit score, appear on your credit profile and signal financial stress.

Maintain a balanced credit mix: While servicing your pending debt obligations, you should plan borrowing sensibly and maintain a healthy credit mix. This means that a combination of secured loans (such as home loans) and unsecured credit (such as credit cards) can put you in a positive light with the lender, as you demonstrate the ability to handle different kinds of credit responsibly.