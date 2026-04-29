Money tips for May: 5 simple hacks to boost your credit score

You can boost your credit score with simple habits that build financial strength. Paying on time, keeping utilisation low, and regularly monitoring your credit profile can help you secure better loans, flexible repayment terms and lower interest rates.

Shivam Shukla
Updated29 Apr 2026, 06:08 PM IST
Check out smart habits to boost your credit score and improve your financial health.
Check out smart habits to boost your credit score and improve your financial health.

Do you know that your credit score has the power to quietly shape your financial freedom? From personal loan approvals to interest rates and even rental opportunities, many things can be shaped by your current credit score and how you handle your overall credit profile.

As we move towards the new month of May 2026, there is no better time for you to take control of your credit health and make significant changes in your borrowing and debt repayment patterns to holistically boost your credit score.

How can you improve your credit profile?

The good news is that to improve your credit profile, you are not required to make drastic changes. All you have to do is introduce minor adjustments to bring consistency and dedication to your day-to-day credit management.

Also Read | How high should your credit score be to secure the best home loan deal?

Sarika Shetty, Co-founder & CEO, RentenPe, elucidates on this aspect. “Your credit score is a reflection of your financial discipline. Pay your bills on time, keep credit utilisation below 30% of your limit, and avoid multiple loan or card applications in a short span. Maintain a healthy mix of credit, and don’t close old accounts hastily. Regularly check your credit report for errors to stay on top of your financial health,” she said.

5 straightforward ways to boost your credit score

  1. Pay your debt on time, every time: It goes without saying that your payment history is the biggest impact factor that influences your credit score. Even a single missed credit card payment or a missed home loan EMI can hurt your overall credit profile. To avoid such a situation, set reminders or automate your bill repayments. Be clear, don’t borrow if you cannot repay.
  2. Always keep your credit utilisation low: When you use less than 30% of your total available credit, it reflects positively on your credit profile. Lending institutions will then see that you are a responsible borrower. For example, if your credit card limit is 1,00,000, ensure you never use more than 25,000. This way, you will never stretch yourself financially and remain in good standing with the lenders.
  3. Limit new credit applications: When you submit a fresh credit card application or a personal loan application, such credit requests generally trigger ‘hard inquiries’ on your credit profile. Too many such inquiries in a short span of time can reduce your credit score, appear on your credit profile and signal financial stress.
  4. Maintain a balanced credit mix: While servicing your pending debt obligations, you should plan borrowing sensibly and maintain a healthy credit mix. This means that a combination of secured loans (such as home loans) and unsecured credit (such as credit cards) can put you in a positive light with the lender, as you demonstrate the ability to handle different kinds of credit responsibly.
  5. Monitor your credit report regularly: Mistakes, omissions and errors in your credit report are more common than you think. Regularly checking and verifying data points helps you spot inaccuracies promptly and take corrective steps quickly. That is why, as a rule, you should diligently monitor your credit report.

Building a solid financial foundation and a strong credit score is not about quick fixes. It is about consistency and discipline. It takes time for responsible credit practices to show.

Also Read | Are you making a mistake by paying only the minimum due on your credit card?

Still, you can start with the above-discussed simple yet effective steps in May, and you will be setting yourself up for strong financial opportunities ahead. Finally, before you consider borrowing any new debt, sit down with a certified financial advisor, understand the borrowing terms, and apply only after proper due diligence.

Make sure that you never apply for any form of credit based on emotions or in haste; this way, your credit profile will remain healthy, and you will keep your credit score protected from avoidable declines due to debt defaults.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Checking your Credit Score is absolutely Free!
Enter Mobile Number
Enter Full Name as per PAN*
Debt RepaymentFinancial FreedomCredit Score
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceMoney tips for May: 5 simple hacks to boost your credit score
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.