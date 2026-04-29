Money tips for May: 5 simple hacks to boost your credit score

Do you know that your credit score has the power to quietly shape your financial freedom? From personal loan approvals to interest rates and even rental opportunities, many things can be shaped by your current credit score and how you handle your overall credit profile.
As we move towards the new month of May 2026, there is no better time for you to take control of your credit health and make significant changes in your borrowing and debt repayment patterns to holistically boost your credit score.
The good news is that to improve your credit profile, you are not required to make drastic changes. All you have to do is introduce minor adjustments to bring consistency and dedication to your day-to-day credit management.
Sarika Shetty, Co-founder & CEO, RentenPe, elucidates on this aspect. “Your credit score is a reflection of your financial discipline. Pay your bills on time, keep credit utilisation below 30% of your limit, and avoid multiple loan or card applications in a short span. Maintain a healthy mix of credit, and don’t close old accounts hastily. Regularly check your credit report for errors to stay on top of your financial health,” she said.
Building a solid financial foundation and a strong credit score is not about quick fixes. It is about consistency and discipline. It takes time for responsible credit practices to show.
Still, you can start with the above-discussed simple yet effective steps in May, and you will be setting yourself up for strong financial opportunities ahead. Finally, before you consider borrowing any new debt, sit down with a certified financial advisor, understand the borrowing terms, and apply only after proper due diligence.
Make sure that you never apply for any form of credit based on emotions or in haste; this way, your credit profile will remain healthy, and you will keep your credit score protected from avoidable declines due to debt defaults.
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