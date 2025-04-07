Money and happiness: The chicken-and-egg problem

Ask any Indian parent what they want for their child, and the answer is often delivered with warmth and simplicity: "Bas khush raho beta" (Just be happy, my child). But behind this seemingly universal wish lies a more layered reality. In many families, happiness isn’t just about emotional well-being—it’s closely linked to financial milestones. A good job, a home of one’s own, a stable future. But here’s the million-dollar question: Does money lead to happiness, or does happiness lead to better financial outcomes?