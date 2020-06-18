Money you give as charity is taxable for Covid victims

Take a situation where you are approached by an impacted needy person who has run up large hospital bills of about ₹7 lakh for the treatment of himself and his family, which he is unable to meet. If you were to assist him by paying the hospital bills directly to the hospital, there would be no tax impact. However, if you transfer ₹7 lakh to his bank account, though the nature of assistance is the same, he would end up paying income tax on the amount received from you, at his slab rate of tax. This would, therefore, reduce the financial impact of such assistance.