Monsoon has covered nearly all parts of India, and the internet is flooded with images of swelling rivers, waterlogged roads, landslides, and broken bridges. All these incidents can be highly detrimental to your car, and bring hefty repair costs, which might not get covered in a standard comprehensive car insurance. In such cases, a car insurance add-on can be of great help for car owners.

For those who see insurance add-ons as extravagant spending, they must understand that a comprehensive car insurance policy may only cover some of the damages and leave people with a hefty repair bill. Therefore, it is crucial to opt for car insurance add-on covers.

“In mountainous regions, landslides cause heavy damage to vehicles. Sometimes, this damage could also be total loss damage (i.e., the car cannot be repaired). Furthermore, damage such as a tree falling on the vehicle due to heavy rains is another common occurrence for which policyholders must opt for motor insurance add-ons, especially before the onset of monsoon season," explains says Nitin Kumar, Head - Motor Insurance, Policybazaar.com.

It is not necessary to buy all the add-ons and car owners can opt for those which suit their needs and are required the most as per their location of residence. It is not necessary to buy all the add-ons and car owners can opt for those which suit their needs and are required the most as per their location of residence.

Types of car insurance add-ons required during monsoon

Engine Protection Cover: The car’s most crucial part is its engine, which means it requires extra protection against damages, especially during monsoon.

“People who live in areas prone to floods or water-logging must opt for this add-on. Engine protection add-on safeguards the policyholder from financial hardships due to damages like liquid/water ingression, an engine malfunction, hydrostatic lock or leakage of engine oil, etc. It also covers the replacement cost of damaged engine parts," says Nitin.

24x7 Roadside Assistance Cover: At times, people face vehicle breakdowns in the middle of highways amid heavy rainfall. In such cases, 24x7 roadside assistance cover can be a rescue for insurers. This insurance helps vehicle owners get professional help on time so that the problem is fixed at an affordable cost.

Zero Depreciation Cover: This add-on protects the policyholder from nearly all kinds of vehicle damage. It protects all the vehicle components. Whereas, there is 50 per cent coverage for tyres, tubes, and batteries.

Daily Allowance Cover: There is another rider option that compensates the policyholder for the cost of hiring an alternative vehicle for a few days up to a fixed daily limit when the car is not in a condition to run at all and has gone.

Emergency Hotel Accommodation Cover: A suitable insurance option for those who are planning a car road trip this monsoon. Under this cover, policyholders will get an allowance towards hotel room rent, in case of emergency lodging required due to an accident involving the car.

Consumables Cover: Under this add-on, policyholders can claim the repair of their nuts, bolts, gears, etc. At times, nuts, bolts, gears, etc, get rusted if the vehicle is driven on pothole-filled roads. “While it might not cost much to replace/repair an individual item, the combined cost can be a few thousand. A consumables cover can protect you against such expenses, in case of accidental damage," says Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance.

Tyre Protect Cover: Tyres face a lot of wear and tear during monsoon season. Having such an add-on helps in financial assistance on full labour charges and tire replacement costs.

EMI Protection Cover: “If you have an EMI on your car, and if the vehicle is in a garage for more than 21 consecutive days for reparation of damage due to rain, and you cannot use the car, then this add-on will cover the car's EMIs and pays them to the financer," explains Jain.

Factors to consider while buying car insurance add-ons

Rakesh Jain explains that car owners must evaluate the needs and risks of their car based on factors like age and condition of their car. before taking an add-on. Owners should also consider the frequency and distance of driving and the climatic condition of their area.

They must also compare different options before adding on a cover. They must compare options available with various insurers, such as features, benefits, exclusions, limitations, and costs.

At last, he advises car owners to read all the terms and conditions carefully to avoid any confusion later. They must go through important points like terms and conditions, eligibility criteria, exclusions, and limitations, claim process, and documentation requirements of the covers.