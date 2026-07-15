Monsoon is here: Why you're paying out of pocket for sudden illnesses despite having health insurance

Many people assume that having health insurance means they won't have to worry about medical expenses during the monsoon.
However, seasonal illnesses such as viral fever, dengue, malaria, and typhoid often lead to significant out-of-pocket spending long before a patient is admitted to a hospital.
“Health insurance and healthcare don't always begin at the same point. Health insurance is designed to protect families from significant medical expenses, particularly those arising from hospitalisation,” said Ryan Singh, Co-Founder & COO, Loop Health.
He added that a seasonal illness usually starts much earlier and unfolds over several days before a hospital admission, if one is required at all.
A fever during the monsoon typically involves a doctor's visit, followed by blood tests to rule out infections such as dengue, malaria or typhoid, along with prescribed medicines.
“Even without hospitalisation, a family may easily spend ₹3,000 to ₹8,000 over a few days on consultations, diagnostic tests, medicines and travel, depending on the city and the course of treatment,” Singh mentioned.
According to him, these are the healthcare costs many people fail to anticipate because they arise before insurance coverage typically comes into effect.
He added, “If hospitalisation eventually becomes necessary, insurance may step in for eligible inpatient expenses, but a significant part of the spending has already happened before the claim is raised. This means that healthcare expenses don't necessarily begin when an insurance claim begins.”
The fact that health insurance doesn't cover every medical expense does not make it any less important.
“Insurance remains one of the strongest financial safeguards a family can have because it protects against large hospitalisation expenses. However, financial preparedness helps manage everything that happens before, between and after those events,” mentioned Singh.
“Health insurance and preventive healthcare work best together. One provides financial protection when serious illness occurs, while the other helps reduce the likelihood that an illness reaches that stage in the first place,” he mentioned.
He advises families not to delay doctor consultations, complete the prescribed course of medicines, and get recommended diagnostic tests done on time, as early treatment often leads to faster recovery and lower overall healthcare costs.
Singh advises families to take a few practical steps.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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