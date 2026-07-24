Monsoon respiratory infections: What your health insurance covers and when claims may be denied

As the monsoon brings a rise in seasonal respiratory infections such as influenza, bronchitis and pneumonia, treatment costs can quickly add up. While many people assume their health insurance will pay for all medical expenses, coverage often depends on whether the illness requires hospitalisation, the type of policy they have, and the benefits they opted for while buying it.

Standard health insurance policies are primarily designed to cover hospitalisation expenses, meaning a mild respiratory infection treated at home or through an outpatient consultation may not qualify for a claim. However, there are exceptions, particularly for policyholders who have opted for additional benefits such as OPD cover or domiciliary treatment.

Hospitalisation remains the key trigger for most claims Whether a respiratory illness is covered largely depends on its severity.

"Indemnity-based health insurance policies are designed to cover expenses arising from hospitalisation, typically defined as a minimum of 24 consecutive hours of in-patient treatment. So, a mild cold or seasonal flu treated with over-the-counter medication at home would not trigger a claim," said Dr Amol Sawai, Senior Vice President and National Product Head – Accident & Health Underwriting at Liberty General Insurance.

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However, if illnesses such as pneumonia or severe bronchitis worsen and require hospitalisation, the associated treatment expenses are generally covered, subject to the policy's terms and conditions.

For patients advised to undergo treatment at home instead of being admitted, coverage may still be available under domiciliary hospitalisation benefits. According to Sawai, many comprehensive health insurance plans reimburse home treatment when the patient's condition would ordinarily require hospitalisation but treatment is administered at home because the patient cannot be moved or hospital beds are unavailable. Routine home care or self-medication, however, is not covered.

Consumers who frequently visit doctors for seasonal illnesses may also benefit from an OPD rider. Unlike standard indemnity policies, an OPD add-on can cover expenses such as doctor's consultations, prescribed medicines and diagnostic tests that do not require hospitalisation.

"For individuals who experience recurring seasonal illnesses, frequent doctor consultations, diagnostic tests or pharmacy expenses, an OPD rider can be a smart addition," Sawai said, adding that it can help reduce recurring out-of-pocket expenses, particularly for families with children or elderly members.

Check your policy before making a claim Beyond treatment, experts say policyholders should make use of preventive health check-up benefits offered under many comprehensive health insurance plans. These check-ups can identify underlying respiratory risks such as asthma, allergies or reduced lung function before they become serious.

"Most comprehensive health insurance policies today offer a preventive health check-up benefit, typically after a claim-free year. Policyholders should make use of this benefit proactively," Sawai said.

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He also cautioned that respiratory illness claims are commonly rejected because of inadequate documentation, claims for treatments that do not meet hospitalisation requirements, non-disclosure of pre-existing respiratory conditions such as asthma or COPD at the time of purchasing the policy, and waiting periods applicable to pre-existing diseases.

For consumers, this means reviewing their policy before the monsoon season is just as important as buying one. Understanding whether the policy includes domiciliary treatment, OPD benefits, preventive health check-ups and the applicable waiting periods can help avoid unpleasant surprises when making a claim.