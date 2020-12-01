Monthly health plan premiums a positive, but there’s a flip side

Claims process: The instalment option may also impact the claims process. In the event of a claim, an insurer may deduct all the subsequent premium instalments from the claim amount, Irdai’s 2019 circular had said. For example, suppose the policy premium is ₹12,000, and you are paying ₹1,000 a month. If the claim is of ₹50,000 and you have paid just two EMIs, and ₹10,000 is pending. Then, the remaining premium amount of ₹10,000 will get deducted, and you will get a claim payment of only ₹40,000.