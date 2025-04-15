Monthly SIP of 10K since the launch of this scheme in 2007 would have grown to ₹90 lakh now. Check how

Mutual funds: If you were investing 10,000 every month via SIP into Quant Infrastructure Fund since September 2007, the investment would have swelled to 90 lakh by now

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published15 Apr 2025, 04:06 PM IST
SIPs have delivered a compounded return of 14.78 percent on Quant Infrastructure Fund since its inception
If long term wealth generation is your goal, remember that remaining invested is the key. It is common among investors to examine the past returns before they start investing into one particular mutual fund scheme. The past returns give an indication of how a scheme is likely to perform in the near future. For instance, an equity scheme which has delivered muted returns in the past may have a huge upside ahead.

Although the past returns do not guarantee future returns of a scheme, they are considered an important consideration for investors. Other important considerations are the reputation of the fund house, past performance of fund managers and the category of mutual fund.

Here, we examine the past performance of Quant Infrastructure Fund which is a sectoral fund launched on September 20, 2007. Its total asset size is 3,158 crore. The scheme's benchmark index is Nifty infrastructure TRI.

Constituent stocks of the scheme are L&T, RIL, Tata Power, ITC, Afcons Infra, Samvardhana Motherson, LIC, Kalyani Steels, Adani Power and ONGC.

The scheme has several fund managers. These are Sandeep Tandon, Ankit Pande, Lokesh Garg, Varun Pattani, Ayusha Kumbhat, Yug Tibrewal, Sameer Kate, Sanjeev Sharma.

Past returns of Quant Infra Fund

As we can see in the table below, if someone had invested 10,000 every month via SIP into this scheme, it would have fallen to 1.05 lakh by investing a sum of 1.2 lakh.

In three years, an investment of 3.6 lakh by investing 10,000 every month would have grown to 4.5 lakh. In five years, a regular SIP of 10,000 would have grown to 11.78 lakh by investing a sum of 6 lakh.

TenureInvestmentCorpus (Rs)Rate of return (%)
1 year                          1.2 lakh1,05,350-22.3
3 years3.6 4,52,62015.55
5 years 6 lakh 11,78,61327.49
7 years8.4 lakh 21,58,28026.59
Since inception14.7 lakh 90,00,38314.78

(Source: quantmutual.com; regular returns as on March 31, 2025)

And if someone had invested for a period of seven years, the investment would have grown to 21.58 lakh by investing a total of 8.4 lakh. And since inception, if someone were consistent in investing via SIP with a regular inflow of 10,000, the total investment would have swelled to 90 lakh by investing a total of 14.7 lakh over a period of 18 years.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

Visit here for all personal finance updates.

 

 

First Published:15 Apr 2025, 04:06 PM IST
