Monthly SIP of 10,000 turns to up to 7 lakh in 3 years in 4 equity funds

According to SEBI regulations, small-cap funds must invest at least 65 per cent of their capital in small-cap firms with a market size of less than ₹5,000 Cr. Small-cap funds have a larger risk-reward ratio than large- and mid-cap funds, making them an equity mutual fund type that financial gurus always favour for long-term investments. In the long run, small-cap funds may outperform large-cap and mid-cap funds since small companies have a higher potential to achieve their strong growth plans, but there is a significant risk involved since small-cap funds are most vulnerable to a gloomy market and an unstable economy. In order to reduce the risk associated with equity mutual funds, it is preferable to invest over the long term through a systematic investment plan (SIP). With this strategy in mind, we have chosen 4 small-cap funds that, in addition to being 4-star by Value Research, have grown a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 to over ₹6 lacs to ₹7 lacs in just three years.

