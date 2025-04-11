Monthly SIP of ₹10K in this mutual fund since its launch would have grown to ₹3.18 crore now. Check how

Mutual funds: If someone had started invested 10,000 a month in Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund since its launch in April 2000, it would have led to total wealth creation of 3.18 crore. We explain how

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published11 Apr 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Quant Tax Saver fund has delivered a CAGR return of 15.89 percent on SIPs (regular) since the scheme's launch in April 2000.
Quant Tax Saver fund has delivered a CAGR return of 15.89 percent on SIPs (regular) since the scheme’s launch in April 2000.

Choosing a mutual fund requires careful planning and objective analysis of data including past returns. Here we examine the past returns of a mutual fund scheme i.e., Quant ELSS Tax Saver Growth fund which has arguably given good returns in the past 25 years of its existence.

Sample this: If an investor had invested 10,000 every month for one year via SIP (systematic investment plan) into this mutual fund, the total investment would have reduced to 1.07 lakh by investing a total of 1.20 lakh. This is because the stock market has been on a decline for the past six months.

However, if you had invested 10,000 via SIP for a period of three years, the investment would have swelled to 4.24 lakh by investing a total of 3.60 lakh, thus indicating a growth of 11.10 percent.

Also Read | As markets stay volatile, investors can explore these mutual fund categories

In a span of five years, this investment would have grown to 10 lakh by investing 6 lakh, indicating a return of 20.77 percent. If the investment were made for a straight seven years, the corpus would have grown to 18.76 lakh by investing only 8.4 lakh, thus reflecting a return of 22.62 percent.

Tenure              SIP returns (Rs)
1 year 1,07,087
3 years4,24,618
5 years10,03,560
7 years 18,76,504
Inception3,18,71,404

(Source: quantmutual.com; regular returns as on March 31, 2025)

Likewise, if someone were consistent in investing since the launch of the scheme in April 2000, the total corpus would have grown to a whopping 3.18 crore by investing a total of 14.70 lakh.

More about the scheme

Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund has total assets amounting to 10,405 crore and its benchmark index is NIFTY 500 TRI.  Its 84.87 percent of assets are invested in the large cap stocks, 5.94 percent in the mid caps and 6.89 percent in the small cap stocks.

The scheme has 14.2 percent allocation to PSU (public sector undertaking), 18.1 percent to financial services, 16 percent to power, 14.5 percent to oil and gas and 10.3 percent to healthcare.

Also Read | Dynamic hybrid funds: Why should you invest in these mutual funds?

Meanwhile, it is important to note that past returns do not guarantee future returns. This means just because this mutual fund scheme has delivered good returns in the past, it does not necessarily mean that it will perform at the same pace in the future as well.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

Visit here for all personal finance updates

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceMonthly SIP of ₹10K in this mutual fund since its launch would have grown to ₹3.18 crore now. Check how
MoreLess
First Published:11 Apr 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.