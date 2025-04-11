Monthly SIP of ₹10K in this mutual fund since its launch would have grown to ₹3.18 crore now. Check how

Choosing a mutual fund requires careful planning and objective analysis of data including past returns. Here we examine the past returns of a mutual fund scheme i.e., Quant ELSS Tax Saver Growth fund which has arguably given good returns in the past 25 years of its existence.

Sample this: If an investor had invested ₹10,000 every month for one year via SIP (systematic investment plan) into this mutual fund, the total investment would have reduced to ₹1.07 lakh by investing a total of ₹1.20 lakh. This is because the stock market has been on a decline for the past six months.

However, if you had invested ₹10,000 via SIP for a period of three years, the investment would have swelled to ₹4.24 lakh by investing a total of ₹3.60 lakh, thus indicating a growth of 11.10 percent.

In a span of five years, this investment would have grown to ₹10 lakh by investing ₹6 lakh, indicating a return of 20.77 percent. If the investment were made for a straight seven years, the corpus would have grown to ₹18.76 lakh by investing only ₹8.4 lakh, thus reflecting a return of 22.62 percent.

Tenure SIP returns (Rs) 1 year 1,07,087 3 years 4,24,618 5 years 10,03,560 7 years 18,76,504 Inception 3,18,71,404

(Source: quantmutual.com; regular returns as on March 31, 2025)

Likewise, if someone were consistent in investing since the launch of the scheme in April 2000, the total corpus would have grown to a whopping ₹3.18 crore by investing a total of ₹14.70 lakh.

More about the scheme Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund has total assets amounting to ₹10,405 crore and its benchmark index is NIFTY 500 TRI. Its 84.87 percent of assets are invested in the large cap stocks, 5.94 percent in the mid caps and 6.89 percent in the small cap stocks.

The scheme has 14.2 percent allocation to PSU (public sector undertaking), 18.1 percent to financial services, 16 percent to power, 14.5 percent to oil and gas and 10.3 percent to healthcare.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that past returns do not guarantee future returns. This means just because this mutual fund scheme has delivered good returns in the past, it does not necessarily mean that it will perform at the same pace in the future as well.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.