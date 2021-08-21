Monthly SIP you need to accumulate 5 crore in 20 years

On how much annual step-up one should choose that would be easy to maintain for 20 years; Kartik Jhaveri, director — Wealth Management at Transcend Consultants said, "Ideally, an investor is advised to choose 10 per cent annual step-up in one's monthly SIP amount, but to meet an ambitious ₹5 crore investment goal in 20 years, it has to be at around 15 per cent. It will help mutual fund SIP investor to keep the monthly SIP at a level that won't have much impact on one's monthly budget." Jhaveri also advised investors to choose equity mutual fund as the investor needs to take some risk to meet this ambitious target of ₹5 crore maturity amount in 20 years.