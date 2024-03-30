Monthly SIPs, gift fund & more: Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta's guide to investment plans for children
Radhika Gupta of Edelweiss says parents should create a bank account and start monthly SIPs for children in order to plan correctly for their higher education expenses.
With the rising expenses of higher education in India, financial planning for parents has become a priority, in order to provide quality education for their children. Early planning in terms of where to allocate your funds for children gives more time to consider different investment avenues and develop a reliable investment strategy.