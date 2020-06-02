Moody's downgrades India rating: Do investors need to realign their portfolios?

Agarwal highlighted the problem of understanding which international market will do well and which will not. “For example, the US market has done very well in the last five-seven years but Europe has not," she said. Over the past five years and seven years, Nifty50 (as measured through NiftyBees, a large exchange-traded fund or ETF) has delivered returns of 4.26% and 8.46%, respectively. This compares poorly to 19.72% and 22.61% given by the Nasdaq 100, respectively, which is tracked by the Motilal Oswal Nasdaq ETF. All these returns are rupee-denominated. However, funds tracking European markets have delivered -2 to -4% CAGR over the past five years (most do not have a longer history), lower than Indian markets.