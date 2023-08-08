Moonlighting: Why income tax department is sending notices to these taxpayers

Moonlighting: Why income tax department is sending notices to these taxpayers2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 01:31 PM IST
The income tax department sends notices to individuals who earned extra money through moonlighting but failed to mention it on their tax returns. Moonlighting income can complicate tax calculations and taxpayers may have to pay additional taxes and interest
The income tax department is sending notices to people who earned extra money apart from their salary but failed to mention the amount while filing their income tax returns (ITRs), The Economic Times reported. The tax notices were sent to individuals who earned extra from the ‘moonlighting’. Over 1,000 notices were sent for the financial years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, as per the report published in ET.