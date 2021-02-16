OPEN APP
Developers generally offer favourable payment plans for under-construction properties, which make them relatively cheaper than ready-to-move-in properties.

More buyers are opting for ready-to-move-in properties

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 07:37 AM IST Renu Yadav

Risk-averse homebuyers are increasingly opting for ready-to-move-in flats. Even in under-construction properties, the preference is towards branded developers or those with an impeccable track record of execution, say experts

Homebuyers are opting for ready-to-move-in properties due to the uncertainties of getting possession of under-construction projects. As per a ‘Real Insight Residential-Annual Round-up-2020’ report issued by PropTiger, the share of ready-to-move-in properties in total sales has gone up from 7% in 2015 to 21% in 2020.

The share has been consistently going up as homebuyers don’t want to take the risk of delayed property possession.

A large number of projects have been delayed, making buyers wary of under-construction properties.

Developers generally offer favourable payment plans for under-construction properties, which make them relatively cheaper than ready-to-move-in properties.

“Risk-averse homebuyers are increasingly opting for ready-to-move-in flats. Even in under-construction properties, the preference is towards branded developers or those with an impeccable track record of execution," said Dhruv Agarwala, group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com.

As per the report, a total of 182,640 units were sold in 2020 calendar year, of which 21% were in the ready-to-move-in category and 79% were under construction.

In 2019, a total of 347,590 units were sold, of which 18%, or 62,566 units, were in the ready-to-move-in category.

Among various cities, the share of ready-to-move-in units in total sales was the highest in Chennai at 32% and lowest in Hyderabad at 12% during 2020. The share of ready-to-move-in units in total sales increased the most in Delhi-NCR at 27% in 2020 from 17% in the previous year.

