More buyers are opting for ready-to-move-in properties

More buyers are opting for ready-to-move-in properties1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 07:37 AM IST
Risk-averse homebuyers are increasingly opting for ready-to-move-in flats. Even in under-construction properties, the preference is towards branded developers or those with an impeccable track record of execution, say experts
Homebuyers are opting for ready-to-move-in properties due to the uncertainties of getting possession of under-construction projects. As per a ‘Real Insight Residential-Annual Round-up-2020’ report issued by PropTiger, the share of ready-to-move-in properties in total sales has gone up from 7% in 2015 to 21% in 2020.
The share has been consistently going up as homebuyers don’t want to take the risk of delayed property possession.
EPFO to announce interest rates for 2020-21 in March2 min read . 06:46 AM IST
What does a project’s deregistration mean for homebuyers?1 min read . 05:37 AM IST
Omissions in IT returns may prove costly3 min read . 05:03 AM IST
Compare company FD rates and ratings1 min read . 05:03 AM IST
Also Read | Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms
A large number of projects have been delayed, making buyers wary of under-construction properties.
Developers generally offer favourable payment plans for under-construction properties, which make them relatively cheaper than ready-to-move-in properties.
“Risk-averse homebuyers are increasingly opting for ready-to-move-in flats. Even in under-construction properties, the preference is towards branded developers or those with an impeccable track record of execution," said Dhruv Agarwala, group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com.
Vi is ready for 5G rollout, says CEO Takkar1 min read . 15 Feb 2021
Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms10 min read . 05:54 AM IST
SBI Funds Management to sell off FT assets via segregated platform1 min read . 15 Feb 2021
WHO gives AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine emergency use approval2 min read . 15 Feb 2021
As per the report, a total of 182,640 units were sold in 2020 calendar year, of which 21% were in the ready-to-move-in category and 79% were under construction.
In 2019, a total of 347,590 units were sold, of which 18%, or 62,566 units, were in the ready-to-move-in category.
Among various cities, the share of ready-to-move-in units in total sales was the highest in Chennai at 32% and lowest in Hyderabad at 12% during 2020. The share of ready-to-move-in units in total sales increased the most in Delhi-NCR at 27% in 2020 from 17% in the previous year.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.