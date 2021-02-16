More buyers are opting for ready-to-move-in properties

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Risk-averse homebuyers are increasingly opting for ready-to-move-in flats. Even in under-construction properties, the preference is towards branded developers or those with an impeccable track record of execution, say experts
Homebuyers are opting for ready-to-move-in properties due to the uncertainties of getting possession of under-construction projects. As per a ‘Real Insight Residential-Annual Round-up-2020’ report issued by PropTiger, the share of ready-to-move-in properties in total sales has gone up from 7% in 2015 to 21% in 2020.
The share has been consistently going up as homebuyers don’t want to take the risk of delayed property possession.
A large number of projects have been delayed, making buyers wary of under-construction properties.
Developers generally offer favourable payment plans for under-construction properties, which make them relatively cheaper than ready-to-move-in properties.
“Risk-averse homebuyers are increasingly opting for ready-to-move-in flats. Even in under-construction properties, the preference is towards branded developers or those with an impeccable track record of execution," said Dhruv Agarwala, group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com.
As per the report, a total of 182,640 units were sold in 2020 calendar year, of which 21% were in the ready-to-move-in category and 79% were under construction.
In 2019, a total of 347,590 units were sold, of which 18%, or 62,566 units, were in the ready-to-move-in category.
Among various cities, the share of ready-to-move-in units in total sales was the highest in Chennai at 32% and lowest in Hyderabad at 12% during 2020. The share of ready-to-move-in units in total sales increased the most in Delhi-NCR at 27% in 2020 from 17% in the previous year.