More clarity needed on taxable interest on employee contribution to PF

The newly prescribed rule requires maintenance of separate accounts within PF, for non-taxable contributions and taxable contributions. The non-taxable contributions would be the aggregate of the closing balance of the account as on 31 March 2021 and the contributions made during the FY and subsequent FYs up to the prescribed threshold and would also include any interest accrued on the above but as reduced by any withdrawal(s). The taxable contribution would include contributions during the year and subsequent FYs in excess of the prescribed threshold and the interest accrued on the same as reduced by withdrawal(s).