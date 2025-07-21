More complaints pending with Sebi than it resolved last month, reveals latest SCORES data

When investors face any problem with regards to stock markets or a listed company, they can first approach the entity concerned. Later, when the problem does not get resolved, they can file a complaint with SCORES, which is online grievance redressal platform provided by the capital markets regulator Sebi.

The regulator recently shared the latest data with regards to the number of complaints that were resolved and pending at the end of June 2025.

The data reveals that there are 5,107 pending complaints in comparison to 4,563 that were pending a month ago. This means an increase of 11.9 percent in the number of complaints filed.

Particulars Data Complaints pending on May 31 4,563 Complaints received during June 4,959 Pending on June 30, 2025 5,107 Complaints disposed during June 2025 4,415 Average resolution time (in days) ATR 8

(Source: Sebi)

Complaints disposed during June stand at 4,415 which is 10 percent less than the number of complaints received (4,959) during this time.

Additionally, average resolution time in the number of days for issuing action taken report (ATR) stood at eight days in June, reveals Sebi data.

SCORES: This is how complaints are disposed off 1. Complaints are automatically forwarded to entity which is given 21 days to submit the action taken report (ATR) to investor.

2. Investor can opt for the first-level review within 15 days if not satisfied with the ATR. The complaint is shown in the pending list for 15 days despite ATR is submitted by entity.

3. If investor does not opt for review, the complaint is disposed off. If investor opts for first-level review, the designated body will take up the complaint and submit action taken report.

4. Now, the investor will have a time of 15 days to opt for second level review if not satisfied with the ATR submitted by designated body. The complaint is shown in pending list for 15 days despite ATR is submitted by Designated Body.

5. Now, when the investor does not go for the review, the complaint is then disposed.

6. However, if investor now goes for the second level review, the SEBI will take up the complaint and submit action taken report.

7. Complaint is also treated as disposed if the investor opts for Online Disputes Redressal (ODR) mechanism.