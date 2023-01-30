More concessions needed in new tax regime for wider adoption

Several media reports point out that not many people have opted for the CTR since its introduction in April 2020. The reasons are not hard to find. As can be seen from the tables, there would be no incentive for someone in the lower tax slabs (example of income of Rs. 6 lakhs taken in Case 1) to move to the new CTR. For someone with an even lower income of say Rs. 5 lakhs, there would be no tax liability either under the old tax regime or the CTR. The old tax regime is likely to be as good as or better (if deductions and exemptions are claimed) than the CTR.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}